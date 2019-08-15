VIDEO: Conor McGregor Sucker Punches Older Man in Face at Bar Over Whiskey Dispute

In a video obtained by TMZ Sports, Conor McGregor is seen sucker punching an older man in the face at a bar over a whiskey dispute back in April:

“The absurd attack went down at The Marble Arch Pub in Dublin on April 6. Conor walked in and lined up cups for bar patrons … looking to buy a round of his Proper Twelve for everyone. The problems started when the guy opted out. Conor placed a cup in front of him not once, but twice … and he still refused.

Unclear if words were exchanged between them, but after Conor downed a shot with the other drinkers, he unexpectedly threw his notorious left fist and decked the old man who rejected the shot.”

There have been no reports if McGregor was charged over this incident. McGregor has been out of the news for a while now and this wasn’t how any of us expected him to return to the spotlight. He has not fought in the UFC since last October in a loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov.