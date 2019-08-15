Dale Earnhardt Jr., Wife, OK After Fiery Plane Crash

PLANE CRASH: I am on the way to the scene of a plane crash at the Elizabethton Airport. Stay with @news5wcyb as we continue to learn more details. pic.twitter.com/EJlKME9W8P — Kristen Quon (@WCYB_Quon) August 15, 2019

Emergency officials in Elizabethton, Tennessee, are responding to a fiery plane accident at the Elizabethton Airport. WJHL has since reported that NASCAR commentator Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his wife, Amy, were on the plane, but they, and all other passengers, have been removed from the plane. Airport manager Dan Cogan told WJHL that a private plane had run off the runway and caught fire.

Further reports from FOX17 (Nashville) reveal that the plane belonged to Earnhardt Jr. The ex-driver was likely headed to Bristol, Tennessee, 21 miles away, to partake in NBC Sports’ coverage of the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race, which will be held on Saturday night at Bristol Motor Speedway.

FOX17 reported that Earnhardt Jr. has been transferred to a local hospital and that there were no fatalities.