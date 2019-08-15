DeMarcus Cousins Suffers Knee Injury Working Out in Las Vegas [UPDATE]

DeMarcus Cousins has had a tough run of it over the last 24 months. He seemed to be peaking at the right time in New Orleans with Anthony Davis before tearing his Achilles, often a death knell for a big man who relies on mobility and power like Cousins. He then turned down several mid-level, longer-term contract offers in free agency to sign a one-year prove-it deal with the Golden State Warriors.

Cousins worked his way back into game shape over the course of the regular season before finally getting a taste of playoff basketball. He promptly tore his quad in the first round, and missed almost the entirety of Golden State’s Finals run. Cousins signed with the Los Angeles Lakers on another prove-it deal this offseason, and Adrian Wojnarowski reports things have gone south before the season has begun, as Cousins suffered a potential knee injury during a workout in Las Vegas.

Lakers center DeMarcus Cousins has suffered a possible knee injury and will undergo further testing today in Los Angeles, league sources tell ESPN. Cousins was working out in Las Vegas on Monday when he had to leave the court, sources said. He signed a one-year deal in July. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 15, 2019

Like him or hate him, this just sucks for Cousins. He was a lot of fun to watch at the height of his powers before the injury bug struck him hard. Hopefully it’s not serious, but if it is, we may have seen the last of the Boogie Cousins we all remember.

UPDATE: Shams Charania reports Cousins has suffered a torn ACL. This late in the offseason, it’s hard to imagine we’ll see Cousins on the court this year.