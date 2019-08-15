Meet Maddy Freking, the Little League World Series' New Heroine

Maddy Freking is about to make a big impact in the Little League World Series.

The 12-year-old is prepared to pick up where Mo’ne Davis left off, as she represents Coon Rapids-Andover (Minnesota) at the annual youth tournament in Williamsport, PA. Davis was the last girl to partake in the proceedings, representing Philadelphia in 2014. In that same season, Emma March likewise showed up for Vancouver.

Here’s what you need to know about the LLWS’ latest trail blazer…

Who: Maddy Freking is the 19th girl to partake in the Little League World Series, whose 73rd edition gets underway on Thursday night.

Why: In addition to following Davis, Freking is also the first Minnesotan girl to partake in the tournament since 2002. That season’s representative, Krissy Wendell, went on to earn pair of Olympic medals as a hockey player in 2002 and 2006.

Where: Freking is listed as a second baseman for Minnesota’s Coon Rapids-Andover team, which earned an 8-6 victory in the Midwest regional final against Johnston (Iowa). Freking was part of a big double play in the late stages with the bases loaded and Coons-Rapids Andover trailing by four runs.

What Been Said: “”It’s a dream coming true. Just to be there is really amazing.”-Freking, per Fox9.

“Some people say, ‘Woah,’. Some think it’s cool, some not so much.”-Freking on reaction to her participation, per AP.

“She’s done well so far. We told her if it gets to be too much, just let us know, us coaches, and we’ll try to tell people to take a break. But I’ve warned her to expect to get a lot of attention. This doesn’t happen very often.”-Coon Rapids-Andover manager, per AP.

Watch: Freking and her squad begin play on Thursday night, taking on Bowling Green (Kentucky) at 7:00 p.m. ET on ESPN.