Michael Kay to Return to Yankees Broadcast Booth on Saturday

Michael Kay is returning to the broadcast booth on Saturday, a YES Network spokesperson told the New York Post. The venerable voice of the New York Yankees has been sidelined since early July with a condition that required the removal of a nodule located on his vocal cord.

Kay will resume hosting his eponymous radio show on ESPN and YES on Aug. 26.

This is fantastic news for fans who have grown accustomed to Kay’s trademark style. The absence also allowed for the emergence of Ryan Ruocco, who shined during his fill-in duty. It’s obviously fantastic in a more meaningful way for Kay, who will jump in without lingering health concerns.

It’s always interesting to be reminded that the local baseball announcer-fanbase connection remains intimate and personal despite the furious march of time and technology. It’s one of those things that doesn’t change.