Tom Brady Gives Mike Vrabel Trophy With Last Year's Titans-Patriots Score Engraved

Tom Brady and the New England Patriots, as has become the yearly tradition, were considered to be in deep trouble sometime around the middle of last year. They suffered brutal early-season losses to the Lions and Jaguars before capping it off with a 34-10 loss to the Titans in mid-November.

It was all for naught, of course, and despite three of their losses coming to teams that didn’t even sniff the playoffs, the Patriots lifted the Lombardi once more. They’ve been preparing to defend their title this summer, and are currently down in Tennessee working joint practices with former Patriot and current Titans head coach Mike Vrabel. Brady decided to have some fun with his former teammate after the two have gone back and forth all week, giving Vrabel his own piece of hardware to commemorate his greatest achievement as head coach to date: a beat-down of the Patriots.

Tom Brady came out to practice this morning and handed @Titans coach Mike Vrabel a small trophy 🏆 with the score of last year’s game on it (Titans 34, @Patriots 10) on it. Old buddies still having a little fun with one another. pic.twitter.com/fYvUawgzk1 — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) August 15, 2019

A day after Mike Vrabel’s 44th birthday and Patriots rookies sang happy birthday to him, Tom Brady shares a gift. Per @jwyattsports, the small trophy Brady handed Vrabel had the score of last year’s game — #Titans 34, #Patriots 10 — on it. Photo by @GeorgeWalkerIV: pic.twitter.com/dpC1N5Oljs — Erik Bacharach (@ErikBacharach) August 15, 2019

Some classic banter between former teammates.