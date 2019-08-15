VIDEO: Bryce Harper Mammoth Walk-Off Grand Slam to Beat Cubs

Bryce Harper may not be having a fairytale season after signing a $300+ million contract, but he had a flair for the dramatic this evening. The Phillies were down 5-1 to the Cubs entering the bottom of the ninth after a gem of a game from Yu Darvish.

The Phillies got two runs in and loaded the bases for Harper, who swiftly turned a Derek Holland pitch into a towering moonshot. This game had big implications in both the NL Central and Wild Card races; in the central the Cubs are tied for the lead with the Cardinals with both teams having a one-game lead over the Brewers, and this brought the Phillies to a one-game deficit behind the Cubs for the second Wild Card spot.