Will Cain Is the New Host of 'Fantasy Football Now'

ESPN

Will Cain will be the new host of the Sunday Fantasy Football Now pregame show this year, ESPN announced. He’ll join a cast that includes Matthew Berry, Field Yates, and Stephania Bell in a role previously held by Molly Qerim.

Cain will add the gig to his daily radio show and routine appearances on First Take. It’ll be a slightly new avenue for him but he’s stepping into a show with chemistry sliders turned all the way up to 99.

In a crowded pregame ecosystem, the fantasy bird — as well as the wagering one — is increasingly attractive in comparison to the traditional game preview.

