Did Someone Just Leak the UEFA Player of the Year Rankings?

If this tweet from one “Iscoholic” is what it claims to be, someone at UEFA has egg all over their face.

"Look what Uefa forgot at Vodafone Park" pic.twitter.com/WTyIWRIvsk — Ardit (@Iscoholic) August 16, 2019

This picture, purportedly showing a document left behind at Istanbul’s Vodafone Park after Wednesday’s UEFA Super Cup match between Liverpool and Chelsea, seems to show a list of votes for the UEFA Men’s Player of the Year award. At the top of the list is legendary Argentine striker Lionel Messi, beating fellow contenders Virgil Van Dijk and Cristiano Ronaldo.

There is a chance that these results are either preliminary or outright forged. UEFA did officially announce a three-man shortlist for the award earlier today consisting of the three players at the top of the list – Messi, van Dijk, and Ronaldo. It’s possible that the vote depicted on this sheet was simply done to narrow down the three players for this shortlist, with a separate vote to determine the final winner. However, click on the image, and you will see a further section that starts off with “How Lionel Messi was chosen”, so that possibility remains unlikely.

The UEFA Men’s Player of the Year is chosen by a panel of 55 sports journalists from across Europe, along with 80 coaches from the teams that participated in the previous season’s Champions League and Europa League group stage.