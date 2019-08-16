New Details on ESPN Fall Weekday Studio Coverage

As ESPN continues to tinker with its fall lineup, The Big Lead has learned that there have been some changes to some of their weekday studio coverage:

ESPN announced in July that Elle Duncan and Michael Eaves would be hosting 4pm SportsCenter, which will be airing in lieu of Highly Questionable and High Noon on Monday afternoons before Monday Night Football (HQ and HN will air on ESPN2); that SportsCenter will instead be hosted by Keith Olbermann and Hannah Storm.

While Laura Rutledge is on maternity leave, Elle Duncan will have a lot of high-profile reps as Mike Greenberg’s co-host on Get Up, including big viewership post-football days.

Michael Eaves will be doing some 11pm SportsCenter anchoring and also lead ESPN’s coverage of Veterans Week in November.

ESPN’s Monday Night Football slate kicks off with a doubleheader of Texans-Saints and Broncos-Raiders on September 9th.