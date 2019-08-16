Little League World Series Day 2: How to Watch, Live Stream

One game of the 2019 Little League World Series is in the books, but the series really picks up today with seven games featuring youngsters from all over the world. There’s no shortage of action from Williamsport today, so here’s where you’ll find it.

NOTE: All times ET.

10:00 AM

New England vs Southeast (ESPN, ESPN app)

11:00 AM

Asia Pacific vs Latin America (ESPNU, ESPN app)

1:00 PM

Midwest vs. Great Lakes (ESPN, ESPN app)

2:00 PM

Japan vs. Europe/Africa (ESPNU, ESPN app)

3:00 PM

Southwest vs. West (ESPN, ESPN app)

5:00 PM

Mexico vs. Canada (ESPNEWS, ESPN app)

7:00 PM

Mid-Atlantic vs. Northwest (ESPN, ESPN app)