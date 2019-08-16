Meet Tate Martell's Girlfriend Kiki Passo
Meet Tate Martell's Girlfriend Kiki Passo
shares
share
pin
sms
send
email
By:
|
Ryan Phillips
34 minutes ago
Tate Martell might be transferring from Miami after he lost out in the program’s quarterback competition. The former Ohio State signal-caller does have one reason to stay in Miami: his girlfriend Kiki Passo.
Kiki is a Brazilian Instagram model with more than 865,000 followers. The 22-year-old worked for Dan Bilzerian as
one of his Ignite models.
The relationship is still going strong based on an Instagram post from Thursday:
She previously posted the following snap of the couple:
A few shots of Kiki are below and on the next few pages.
1 2 3 4 … 5
Kiki Passo, Tate Martell, WAGs, NCAAF
shares
share
pin
sms
send
email
Ryan Phillips
Ryan is a San Diego-based blogger who is a 10-year veteran of the sports writing world. He holds a journalism degree from Indiana University (yes he left San Diego for Bloomington, Indiana voluntarily). He has no pets and a crippling addiction to HBOGo.
More …
Latest Leads
2hr
Wow.
7hr
Maddy Freking is about to make a big impact in the Little League World Series. The 12-year-old is prepared to pick up where Mo’ne Davis left (…)
8hr
Wow.
8hr
Scary scene.
9hr
Josie Canseco and Brody Jenner; Carson Wentz is ready to take over; A look at the NFL’s two remaining QB battles and more.
9hr
Good news.
10hr
They have the first.
10hr
This would be ideal.
More NCAAF
Comments