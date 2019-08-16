PM Roundup: Whitney Port; Derwin James Out Indefinitely; Tiger Woods Struggles Again

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which is gonna go wild this weekend, fam.

Whitney regrets missing out on Leo: “The Hills” star Whitney Port seemed to imply she regretted missing out on a one-night stand with Leonardo DiCaprio years ago. Port claims she turned down the chance to go home with him after a night out.

Derwin out with foot injury: Chargers All-Pro safety Derwin James is out indefinitely with a stress fracture in his foot. That’s bad news for the Bolts who were set to rely heavily on their young defensive back this year.

Tiger in a rut: Tiger Woods continued to struggle on Friday, as he posted a 71 at the BMW Championship. It’s going to be difficult for him to qualify for next week’s Tour Championship.

Tweet of the Day:

Baseball's over for the night. We'll leave you with this illustrious neckbeard from tonight's Phillies game. Night, y'all. pic.twitter.com/tQMVdIDSUH — Cut4 (@Cut4) August 16, 2019

