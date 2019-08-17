Josh McCown Delays Media Career, Signs With Eagles

Earlier this offseason, journeyman QB Josh McCown announced his retirement, and shortly afterwards his intention to sign with ESPN as an NFL analyst. The media life will have to wait, however. Adam Schefter reports McCown has agreed to sign with the Philadelphia Eagles on a one-year deal with $2 million guaranteed.

Josh McCown, who announced his retirement this summer to spend more time with family, is returning to play his 17th NFL season with the Eagles, per sources. McCown is signing a 1-year deal with the but plans to resume his broadcasting career with ESPN after season, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 17, 2019

Compensation update: Eagles are giving Josh McCown a one-year deal that includes $2 million fully guaranteed and could be worth up to $5.4 million, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 17, 2019

That’s a nice chunk of change for McCown, and was clearly enough to draw him back to the NFL. The Eagles, meanwhile, are struggling mightily with QB depth at the moment. Nate Sudfeld and Cody Kessler both went down with injuries this preseason, and Philly was one blown blocking assignment away from having to throw a position player under center.

Philadelphia knows the value of a reliable backup quarterback better than anyone in the league, to say the least. Carson Wentz has missed 12 games over the last two seasons due to injury, and while McCown isn’t as likely to go on a Super Bowl-winning run like Nick Foles two years ago, he’s a consummate vet who will help Wentz continue to develop.