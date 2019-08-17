VIDEO: Manchester City Takes the Lead via Sexy Kevin De Bruyne Helper

Preseason NFL action might be underway, but Saturday’s best football pass might’ve come across the ocean, hours before the former’s exhibitions kicked off.

In the 20th minute of Manchester City’s Saturday tilt against Tottenham Hotspur, Kevin De Bruyne put the Citizens ahead with a brilliant cross pass that sent Etihad Stadium sky-high. His boot found Raheem Sterling in the goalie’s box, and it was headed in for Sterling’s fourth goal of the season and a 1-0 Man City lead.

Tottenham would tie the game, but De Bruyne would contribute again with another helper on a goal scored by Sergio Aguero in the 35th.

GOAL Man City 2-1 Spurs (35 mins) Kevin De Bruyne grabs another assist as Sergio Aguero diverts his low cross home from close range#MCITOT pic.twitter.com/y1jjJHRUki — EPLWORLD.COM ENGLISH (@EPLWorldUK) August 17, 2019

De Bruyne has set a reputation as an assist master since entering the professional ranks in 2008. During the 2014-15 season, he set a record with 21 helpers in Germany’s Bundesliga. Those efforts helped earn him the 2015 Footballer of the Year Award in Germany. 16 more during last year’s Premier League action helped the Belgian earn the league’s first-ever Playmaker of the Year Award, given to the player with most assists.

Manchester City led Tottenham 2-1 at halftime.