VIDEO: Three Yankees Ejected as Brett Gardner Bangs Bat in Dugout Again

The New York Yankees continue to be “savages” at both the plate…and the dugout.

More animated Yankee antics led to ejections on Saturday afternoon against the Cleveland Indians. Manager Aaron Boone was the first to go, while centerfielder Brett Gardner and pitcher CC Sabathia were exiled shortly after.

Home plate umpire Ben May made the call. May was already on the Yankees’ nerves thanks to a close call in the fifth, when a questionable ball to Carlos Santana allowed the frame to continue. Cleveland wound up scoring two runs, to knot the score at 4-4.

The ejections occurred with the Yankees up 6-4 in the home half of the sixth when Cameron Maybin stuck out looking.

Boone barked at May, leading to the umpire sending him away. Gardner, emulating an elderly neighbor living below a rowdy group of friends, began to pound the top of the New York dugout with his bat, a common sight from the veteran when expressing frustration. That drew the attention of first base umpire Phil Cuzzi, who threw out a raging Gardner. The outfielder and umpire engaged in a frantic shouting match, as Cuzzi made it clear he ejected Gardner for his ceiling display.

Sabathia was likewise sent away when he apparently protested.

🚨 Ejection Alert 🚨 ❌ Aaron Boone

❌ Brett Gardner

❌ CC Sabathia Who will get tossed next?pic.twitter.com/wWkQyXuL01 — Sporting News MLB (@sn_mlb) August 17, 2019

In an ironic twist to the story, Sabathia is slated to start tomorrow’s series finale against the Indians. The home plate umpire will be none other than Cuzzi, the man who ejected him.

The Yankees continue to rack up the wins and the ejections. Entering Saturday’s action, they were tied with the Los Angeles Dodgers for baseball’s best record. Saturday marked Boone’s fourth ejection of the season. One such ejection famously featured hot on-field microphones chewing out an umpire for his strike zone, referring to his players as “savages at the plate”.

Fortunately for the Yankees, Boone, Gardner, and Sabathia’s forced departures were not in vain. They would win the game 6-5, earning at least a split in the four-game series with Cleveland.