Chicago Bears Take Step in Kicker Decision by Waiving Elliott Fry

The battle for the Chicago Bears placekicker position took an important step toward its conclusion today when the team waived Elliott Fry. Head coach Matt Nagy informed Fry of the decision 36 hours after the Bears’ preseason loss to the New York Giants.

#Bears roster move:

We have waived K Elliott Fry. — Chicago Bears (@BearsPR) August 18, 2019

This leaves Eddy Pineiro as the only placekicker remaining on the Bears’ roster, a position he earned after converting both of his attempts (from 41 and 27 yards) at MetLife Stadium. Fry, on the other hand, missed on his lone attempt from 47 yards.

This does not, however, lock in Pineiro as the Bears’ starter for the regular season. Nagy did not rule out the possibility of bringing in another kicker to compete with Pineiro, who has not attempted a kick in a regular season game. Last season, as an Oakland Raider, Pineiro was placed on injured reserve before the regular season kicked off.

“Like any position, we’re always out there looking for the best,” Nagy said to ESPN.

Notable free agent kickers on the market include Mike Nugent, a 14-year veteran who last played with the Oakland Raiders, as well as Kai Forbath, a former Lou Groza Award winner who last played with the Jacksonville Jaguars.