Jack White and The Raconteurs Had a Busy Night in Washington

Detroit-based rock band The Raconteurs had a busy Saturday night in Washington, D.C.

For Jack White and his crew, the night began at Nationals Park, where they caught the opening of the game between the Washington Nationals and the Milwaukee Brewers. After three innings, the band departed for their concert at the Anthem, a venue located a mile away from the stadium. It seemed like they had picked a good time to leave – the Brewers held a 5-2 lead.

After the concert wrapped up, they learned that the game had gone into extra innings and was still in progress, tied 13-13. Somehow, as FS1 cameras showed, they managed to re-enter the stadium despite Nationals Park’s policy that forbids ticket-holders from re-entering the park. Maybe they just bought new ones?

According to @Ken_Rosenthal, Jack White left this game to do his show and returned when they found out it was still going pic.twitter.com/pQtvgExCS2 — Paid man gets bored (@cjzero) August 18, 2019

They missed quite a bit, as it turned out, including a blown save by Sean Doolittle and two home runs by Christian Yelich, which brought his league-leading total to 41 for the year. They did make it in time for Eric Thames’ dramatic go-ahead home run in the 14th, as Milwaukee held on for one of the craziest wins of the year.

This wasn’t the first time The Raconteurs attended a baseball game this year; they also attended a game at Minneapolis’ Target Field between the Twins and the Mets, sitting directly behind home plate in front of the TV cameras.