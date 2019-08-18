Kirk Minihane Appears to Believe His Time at Barstool Is Likely Already Over

Kirk Minihane says it seems his days with Barstool Sports are already over. But when reached by text, company founder Dave Portnoy said Minihane has not been fired and he has not informed him he has quit. Clearly, both things can change.

Minihane, who also tweeted to his former WEEI co-host Gerry Callahan “Ready to get to work?” — with the implication being a new reunion show on another platform — declined to comment when reached by phone.

Unless that event is tonight I doubt it’ll happen. My days at Barstool are over, it seems. I’d be stunned if it isn’t. https://t.co/Y8vPVBQ9qP — Kirk Minihane (@kirkmin) August 18, 2019

This all appears to stem from a situation where Benjamin Allbright tweeted out an email from Minihane’s producer Steve Robinson asking him to verify his claims of service in Iraq. Allbright followed this up with several tweets saying that he is in the process of getting proof of his time served and that he and his family are being harassed as a result.

A thread: Apparently some podcast producer at Barstool sports @BigSteve207 is writing a hit piece attempting to claim (among other false claims) I didnt serve in Iraq in 2003-04 as I have claimed. I'll providing supporting documentation here to show that's false here shortly. pic.twitter.com/aKLgKcv7i1 — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) August 18, 2019

Barstool personality Uncle Chaps weighed in on the matter, telling Allbright he doesn’t have to prove his records and said if this is accurate that Minihane’s producer is requesting verification, he has real issues with it:

If the people at @kirkmin’s show are doing this, it’s absolutely bullshit and I apologize to Ben. This is beyond fucked up. Don’t post your records, Ben. You don’t owe anyone anything. Thanks for your honorable service. https://t.co/BSHR7G9qJn — chaps (@UncleChaps) August 18, 2019

This is what promoted Minihane to respond to the tweet about him facing off with Chaps in Rough N’ Rowdy that his time with Barstool Sports was likely over.

Minihane’s relationship with Barstool was already off to a rocky start. Earlier this month, Minihane and Portnoy went back-and-forth on radio with the The Big Lead summing it up:

“Over the course of Minihane’s segments on the Barstool Radio shows Monday and Tuesday, Portnoy’s stance essentially boils down to a belief that it is messed up that this is happening, but also a preference that Minihane refrain from discussing [activist Bob] Murchison further. To be clear, Portnoy is not ordering Minihane to stop bringing Murchison up, but has intimated that if Minihane keeps talking about Murchison and if Murchison successfully lobbies advertisers to drop tens of millions of dollars from Barstool, it will force a business decision to get rid of Minihane.”

We will update this story if and when we learn more.