VIDEO: Stipe Miocic Knocks Out Daniel Cormier at UFC 241

Daniel Cormier and Stipe Miocic faced off in the wildly anticipated main event of UFC 241 on Saturday. It was a rematch for Cormier’s UFC heavyweight championship, a title he earned by beating Miocic last July. Well, Stipe got his revenge Saturday night, knocking Cormier out in the fourth round of their bout.

Cleveland Rocks! Stipe Miocic knocks out Daniel Cormier in the 4th Round and we have a new Heavyweight Champion of the world. #UFC241 pic.twitter.com/GIe3vgxfEX — Sup Dog Sports (@supdogsports) August 18, 2019

Cormier had likely won the first three rounds. He dominated the first, but the two fighters went back and forth in the second and third rounds. Miocic focused on Cormier’s body in the third round and used a body shot to get the build up to the knockout rolling.

The loss was Cormier’s first ever at heavyweight and it was Miocic’s first fight since he lost the belt in July of 2018.

Cormier knocked Miocic out in their bout last year to win the title and become a two-division champion. He’s teased a retirement for the past few years but it’s hard to see him going out like this.

Meanwhile, Miocic was clearly excited after his win, despite his face being severely marked up.