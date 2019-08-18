VIDEO: Mike Mayock Understandably Agitated With Antonio Brown

Antonio Brown not here because he’s upset about helmet. Mike Mayock wants him back with team. He’s all in or he’s all out. #Raiders pic.twitter.com/3eQejXQYfq — Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) August 18, 2019

Raiders general manager Mike Mayock addressed a media scrum today about Antonio Brown, who was absent from team facilities today upset that the NFL wound up closing the helmet loophole that a PFT reader discovered.

In this clip, Mayock is understandably agitated by Brown, saying that the team has “exhausted all avenues of relief, so from our perspective it’s time for him to be all in or all out. We’re hoping he’s back soon. We’ve got 89 guys busting their tails.”

Imagine being in Mayock’s position and having to deal with this stuff non-stop. He’s handling this with as much outward equanimity as feasibly possible.