Clemson, Alabama Once Again Top AP Preseason Top 25

College football begins this Saturday, and there’s no greater indicator of the approaching season than the AP Top 25 preseason poll. Let all the the arguments about the validity of the rankings and why your team is way lower than it should be commence!

BREAKING: Clemson ranked No. 1 in preseason AP Top 25 for first time; Alabama, Georgia, Oklahoma, Ohio State round out the top five in the poll, presented by @askRegions: https://t.co/DWCBw9xytP pic.twitter.com/vwevmx9hfy — AP Top 25 (@AP_Top25) August 19, 2019

There are a few mild surprises here. One that stands out to me is Nebraska at No. 24 despite finishing 2018 with a record of 4-8. They must believe in Scott Frost and his squad, who won four of their last six last year. There’s been a lot of preseason hype over Syracuse, who is notably absent from the preseason poll.

Overall, though, the top 10 is about what you’d expect. Michigan at seven seems a tad optimistic, and while Ohio State has the talent, it’s anyone’s guess as to how they’ll play without Urban Meyer donning the headset. It should be another good year!