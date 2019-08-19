Chris Sale Will Not Need Tommy John Surgery

In a sea of bleak news and poor performance, the Boston Red Sox finally have a ray of hope in this season that is all but lost at this point. The team announced on Saturday ace Chris Sale would move to the 10-day IL with elbow inflammation. Everyone feared the worst.

It turns out those fears were unfounded. Jeff Passan reports Sale will not need the dreaded Tommy John surgery. Sale met with Dr. James Andrews today to get a second opinion on the elbow and discuss their options.

Boston Red Sox ace Chris Sale does not need Tommy John surgery, sources tell ESPN. A follow-up today with Dr. James Andrews confirmed the diagnosis of elbow inflammation. His return date is unclear, but for Boston, this is excellent news. Story at ESPN: https://t.co/EZZrKY2Hn0 — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 19, 2019

This is great news for the Red Sox and Sale, who recently signed an extension to stay in Boston for the next few years. It may be their best move to shut him down for the year and hope he can come into next year fully healthy.