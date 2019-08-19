Full Details on Get Up's Fall Football Rotation

After a disappointing ratings start when it launched, ESPN’s morning show Get Up has rebounded by pivoting to a SportsCenter-type format and as a hub to showcase its various talents. Currently, the show has seen five consecutive months of ratings growth. The Big Lead has learned the show will once again bring in a rotating cast of both college and pro football analysts for specific days throughout the football season.

Here is the schedule:

Monday:

New York: Dan Orlovsky, Rex Ryan

Bristol: Mike Tannenbaum, Tim Hasselbeck, Chris Mortensen,

Adam Schefter (at Monday Night Football and available for East Coast Games)

Tuesday:

New York: Dan Orlovsky, Marcus Spears, Mike Tannenbaum, Paul Finebaum

Bristol: Ryan Clark, Dan Graziano or Dianna Russini

Tennessee: Kirk Herbstreit

Wednesday:

New York: Marcus Spears, Domonique Foxworth, Paul Finebaum, Dan Graziano, Ryan Clark (once a month)

Bristol: Dan Orlovsky, Josina Anderson

Thursday:

New York: Domonique Foxworth, Damien Woody, Adam Schefter

Bristol: Rob Ninkovich, Josina Anderson, Victor Cruz

Friday:

New York: Louis Riddick (Most Fridays), Mark Sanchez, Jon Vilma, Manny Acho, Bobby Carpenter

Bristol: Rob Ninkovich, Damien Woody, Field Yates