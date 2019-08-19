Ezekiel Elliott Felt Jerry Jones' Comments Were 'Disrespectful'

If he’s hoping to see Ezekiel Elliott in his team’s practices any time soon, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones better get to know him a bit better.

Elliott, seeking a long-term deal, has not been present for either Cowboys training camp activities or their completed pair of preseason games. Dallas won their most recent matchup against the Los Angeles Rams in Honolulu, thanks in part to potential Elliott substitute Tony Pollard. The fourth-round rookie from Memphis ran with the Dallas starters and tallied 42 yards on five carries, including a 14-yard score to put the Cowboys ahead.

After the game, Jones, when reporters brought up Elliott’s status in the wake of Pollard’s performance, jokingly asked “Who? Zeke who?”.

Yes, Jerry Jones said "Zeke who", when asked if Tony Pollard is his "best negotiator". But… this is the full "Zeke who?" sound bite from Jerry, complete with the necessary context of his follow-up to the joke, saying the #Cowboys need both Zeke Elliott and Tony Pollard. pic.twitter.com/yDiZnlwwke — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) August 18, 2019

Speaking for his client Elliott, agent Rocky Arceneaux told ESPN’s Chris Mortensen that the running back didn’t take kindly to Jones’ quip. Arceneaux shared his client’s displeasure.

It drew a few laughs but neither @EzekielElliott nor agent Rocky Arceneaux found @Cowboys Jerry Jones' quip "Zeke who?" as amusing. Arceneaux: "I didn't think it was funny and neither did Zeke – we actually thought it was disrespectful." — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) August 19, 2019

Mortensen would later reveal that there has been “no real activity yet” between the Cowboys and Elliott when it comes to a new deal. Elliott has been working out in Cabo San Lucas during the impasse and continues to do so, again per Mortensen.

Elliott is still training in Cabo San Lucas at a "great facility" during his contract holdout. No real activity yet on negotiations. — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) August 19, 2019

Elliott is entering the final season of the original four-year, $25 million deal he signed as the fourth overall pick in 2016. He has rushed for 4,048 yards over his first three NFL seasons. While they dealt high praises to Pollard, it’s assumed that they would love to have Elliott in their lineup. The Cowboys are 16-3 when Elliott rushes for at least 100 yards over the past three seasons.

The Cowboys return to preseason action on Saturday night against the Houston Texans.