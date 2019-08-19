Who's Hot After Week 2 of the NFL Preseason?

Two weeks of the preseason are in the books – time to decide who’s really worthy of making it to an NFL roster and who isn’t.

1. Jarrett Stidham – QB, New England Patriots

With the chance that this could be Tom Brady’s final season – slim chance, but chance nonetheless – this preseason has revealed another one of his potential successor.

For the second week in a row, Stidham slung the ball with efficiency. Against the Titans, Stidham went 14-of-19 for 143 yards, 99 of those yards coming on one spectacular drive capped off by a 23-yard touchdown pass to Damoun Patterson. The former Auburn quarterback has already proven he’s not shrinking in the shadow of No. 12, at least not yet.

2. Damien Harris – RB, New England Patriots

Another Patriots pickup proved his worth against the Titans in the form of third-round pick Damien Harris from Alabama. Looking to secure a backup role behind Super Bowl hero Sony Michel, Harris flashed his potential by rushing for 80 yards on 14 carries, while also catching four passes for 23 yards in his first preseason action after missing the previous matchup due to injury. Harris nearly reached the end zone on a 20-yard carry, but was stopped at the one-yard line. It’ll be a crowded backfield in New England, but Harris’ ability to lower his shoulder and hit the hole will carve him out playing time.

3. Tony Pollard – RB, Dallas Cowboys

This halfback may (keyword, may) have just run Ezekiel Elliott out of Dallas. Don’t believe us? Take it from Jerry Jones himself, who said after the Cowboys’ win over the Rams, “Zeke who?”.

Pollard was instrumental in that win, piling up 42 rushing yards and a touchdown on only five carries – an average of more than eight yards per carry – and also proved his versatility with a nine-yard reception. With Elliott nowhere to be found at AT&T Stadium, still in a protracted holdout, the Cowboys at least have Pollard to fall back on.

4. James Washington – WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

Nobody expected much of this wideout in training camp, but Washington has made his doubters eat crow so far. How about this statline? Four targets, four catches, 78 yards. In case you think that was a fluke, take a look at his numbers from last week: four catches, 81 yards, and a touchdown. All this from a player who was expected to struggle for his job.

5. D.J. Montgomery – WR, Cleveland Browns

The Browns showed in their win over the Indianapolis Colts that their wide receiver corps is more than just Odell Beckham. For instance, this undrafted wideout from Austin Peay State, who snagged three catches for a whopping 77 yards, his longest a 32-yard completion. Add on to that two catches from the previous week against Washington for 47 yards, and Montgomery is quickly establishing himself as a big-play receiver.