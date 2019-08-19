Julian Edelman Passes Physical, Removed From NFI List

Julian Edelman is the defending Super Bowl MVP, but has yet to get on the field for proper training camp activities so far this summer. It all stems from a thumb injury suffered under unknown circumstances, and Edelman has spent the early weeks of the preseason healing up.

It’s all over now. Edelman has passed his physical and was removed from the non-football injury list. He’s been cleared to launch back into it.

Super Bowl MVP Julian Edelman has passed his physical and has been removed from the non-football injury list, per source. He's back to work for New England. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) August 19, 2019

It’ll be good for Edelman to get some proper game action before the season starts, if he does play in a game. Bill Belichick may decide he’s limited to practice, which would be an understandable decision, especially after Edelman went down with a torn ACL during preseason two years ago.

Brady has his top target, and Edelman is back working. Everyone gets what they want for now.