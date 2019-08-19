Video: Paxton Lynch Takes Brutal Helmet-to-Helmet Hit From Holton Hill

Paxton Lynch took an absolutely brutal hit during the Seattle Seahawks’ preseason matchup with the Minnesota Vikings. He went to slide after a scramble and was hammered to the helmet by Holton Hill.

Check this out:

#Seahawks QB Paxton Lynch took a nasty helmet-to-helmet hit. Holton Hill was ejected. Lynch is out of the game. pic.twitter.com/SGuddzH23A — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) August 19, 2019

Yikes.

Hill was ejected for what was clearly an illegal helmet-to-helmet hit. Lynch remained down on the field for a few minutes and was then removed from the game.

J.T. Barrett replaced Lynch who will clearly need to pass some concussion tests this week. It is worth noting Lynch was up and moving around on the sidelines following the hit.

Lynch finished the game 6-of-15 for 67 yards, with no touchdowns or interceptions. Hopefully he’ll recover from the hit, which was incredibly brutal.

The Vikings won the meaningless contest 25-19.