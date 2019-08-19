Roundup: Lady Gaga Not With Bradley Cooper in France, NXT on USA?, Kevin Smith He-Man Series

Lady Gaga, who despite rumors did NOT have a romantic weekend getaway with Bradley Cooper in France … Rumor has it that WWE’s NXT will air on USA instead of FS1, and Fox is not happy … ISIS claimed credit for a wedding bombing in Kabul that killed 63 … “Ohio white nationalist, anti-Semite arrested for threatening to shoot up Jewish community center” … Paris waiter fatally shot after patron was allegedly enraged about slow service … Ronald Acuna Jr. benched in game for not running out single … De’Aaron Fox withdraws from Team USA World Cup roster … Barack Obama high school basketball jersey sold at auction … Ryan Seacrest and Shayna Taylor are back together … Mike Pence will be Donald Trump’s running mate again in 2020 …

Jack Whitaker, who had a four-decade run at CBS and ABC and was a broadcaster for Super Bowl I, died at 95 [PFT]

Matt Jones of Kentucky Sports Radio has been broaching the idea of running for Senate, and the campaign manager for the presumptive Democratic primary opponent got him fired from a local TV show [Intercept]

Kevin Smith making ‘He-Man’ anime series for Netflix [Engadget]

Nine of the world’s coolest, visitable mazes [Mental Floss]

Mapping out where in the US the water supply is most strained [WaPo]

On Elizabeth Warren’s populism [New Yorker]

Latest presidential election betting odds [Predict It]

Sports Illustrated turned 65 over the weekend; here’s their first issue from 1954 [SI Vault]

Behind the scenes of WWE Raw Reunion

Nerd out with Sean McVay doing a defensive breakdown

Listen to @RamsNFL head coach Sean McVay break down his defense from the sidelines! 📺: #DALvsLA on NFL Network (or check local listings) pic.twitter.com/juqMHKOVKg — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) August 18, 2019

Dave Grohl X Rick Astley