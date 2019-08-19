Tony Romo Says Future in Broadcast Doesn't Include Golf

Tony Romo is the “it” person of sports broadcasting right now, endearing himself to millions of Americans through his guy-next-door persona and penchant for predicting big plays in big moments.

With his contract with CBS coming up next year, Romo’s future in broadcast is seemingly his to control, and he could probably ask for anything he wants and get it. So what does Romo want in his future, exactly? The Big Lead asked him that very question, and in typical quarterback fashion, he sidestepped it like he was avoiding a charging pass rusher.

“I don’t think like that,” Romo said. “It’s hard enough to make sure my two kids get to school and my third one gets their diapers on in the morning. For me, it’s nothing more than what’s going on right now and trying to improve.”

Romo, who spoke with us as part of his work with the Corona Extra Gameday Hotline, was then asked about his second passion outside of football: golf.

Romo, who is a scratch golfer and has played in three PGA Tour events, seems like the perfect fit for CBS’s golf coverage, specifically at the Masters. He’s young, recognizable, and has the credentials as a player to earn fan’s trust as an announcer. Who better to try and draw a younger demographic to a sport that has struggled there (outside of Tiger Woods) than Romo?

Well, don’t hold your breath golf fans, because while Romo was coy about his future in general, he said the idea of golf broadcast doesn’t interest him.

“Golf gives me that outlet from the competitive side,” he said. “As far as the announcing side, no, I think I’m just a boring old football announcer.”

Of course, there’s nothing boring about Romo in the football booth. His calls during the 2017 NFL season set him apart from his peers and he somehow took it to another level last year, specifically in the playoffs when he dissected the Patriots offense better than the defensive coordinators facing Tom Brady.

“By the end of my career, I think what happens is you start to learn systems from coordinators,” Romo said. “You learn who they are as much as you do about the players. I think that’s helped me when I got into broadcasting. It’s not just a matchup of this guy versus this guy. It’s a matchup of your brain versus the defensive coordinators. That’s what you’re trying to predict.”

Trying to predict Romo’s next move is a lot harder. He seemingly could get into coaching or continue in broadcasting or maybe even hang it all up and just play golf. But for now, his focus is on the upcoming football season and bringing something unique to the fan.

“I always felt like when I was watching a game I wanted to learn a little bit but I also just wanted to enjoy myself,” Romo said. “It’s more fun if someone has a little inside information about it. But I also think you just want to be talking to your buddy.”