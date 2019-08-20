Antonio Brown Files New Grievance Over Helmet

Antonio Brown and his helmet saga are not going away. The Oakland Raiders wide receiver has filed yet another grievance, this time claiming he should be given a one-year grace period to phase out his helmet.

Ian Rapoport — who has been all over this story — had the following report Monday night:

Source: #Raiders WR Antonio Briwn has filed another grievance against the NFL, arguing that he should be afforded the same right provided to other NFL players to have a 1-year grace period to phase out his helmet in 2019 season. He claims the NFL is arbitrarily applying rules. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 20, 2019

Rapoport further reported an arbitrator would hear the case on a expedited basis.

Brown’s current grievance against the NFL concerns the fact that last year, players (including Tom Brady) were given a one-year grace period to find new helmets after theirs had recently been banned. The NFL and NFLPA got rid of the grace period after last season.

Obviously Brown is hoping the arbitrator rules that the grace period should be reinstated.

Brown rejoined the Raiders on Monday but this is yet another chapter in what has been a ridiculous story. After the Raiders traded for him this offseason and signed him to a three-year deal with $30.125 million in guarantees, he’s rewarded them with some ridiculous behavior.

While the Raiders obviously want this to end as soon as possible, I’m fairly certain the rest of the NFL is enjoying the absurdity of this whole thing.