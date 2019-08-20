Baker Mayfield Rips Media for Taking Daniel Jones Quote Out of Context

Baker Mayfield does not seem pleased. On Tuesday he was quoted in GQ saying he couldn’t believe the New York Giants drafted Daniel Jones. Well, he’s here to tell you that quote was taken completely out of context.

Here’s what was published on Tuesday:

“I cannot believe the Giants took Daniel Jones,” Mayfield says, about New York’s much-maligned draft-day decision to spend the sixth pick on the quarterback from Duke (whose college record was a measly 17–19). “Blows my mind.” I tell Mayfield that I’m mystified that so many supposedly expert quarterback scouts seem unable to predict what makes a good NFL quarterback. “Some people overthink it,” Mayfield says. “That’s where people go wrong. They forget you’ve gotta win.”

The Cleveland Browns quarterback believes that quote has been completely taken out of context, based on a series of Instagram stories from Tuesday.

Have a look:

Mayfield appears to think the context for that quote was not given in the article. Maybe he’ll have more to say on the subject the next time he faces a microphone but for now all we’ve got is what he said on Instagram this morning.