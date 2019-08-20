Freshman Bo Nix Named Auburn's Starting Quarterback

Bo Nix will be Auburn’s starting quarterback in Week 1. The true freshman beat out redshirt freshman Joey Gatewood for the job.

Nix was a five-star and the 33rd-ranked prospect in the country coming out high school, according to the 247Sports Composite. He was the top dual-threat quarterback in the nation after setting a number of Alabama high school career records while playing at Pinson Valley.

Here are some Nix highlights from high school:

As you can see, he has an arm, can move and at 6’2″ and 205 pounds, he’s already drawn comparisons to Johnny Manziel and Baker Mayfield.

Nix’s dad, Patrick, also played quarterback at Auburn from 1992-1995.

Gatewood was also a highly-recruited dual-threat quarterback. He was a four-star and the 49th-ranked player in the 2019 recruiting class. If he opts to stay at Auburn, he’ll likely see some snaps, but it looks like Nix is the present and future for the Tigers.