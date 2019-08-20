Cowboys Reach Contract Extension With Linebacker Jaylon Smith

The Dallas Cowboys have a lot of extensions to think about after a solid few years of drafting. Ezekiel Elliott’s holdout continues, and neither Dak Prescott or Amari Cooper have made progress in contract negotiations.

Dallas did lock down another one of their young defensive stars after giving DeMarcus Lawrence a big deal this past offseason. Ian Rapoport and Mike Garofolo report linebacker Jaylon Smith has signed an extension with the team now too.

Smith was a candidate to be let go in the wake of impending big-money deals for the Cowboys’ offensive big three, so this is a big deal for Dallas. Smith will now continue to team up with Leighton Vander Esch to form one of the better linebacker duos in the NFL, health depending.

Smith notched four sacks and 82 tackles last year after starting every game. Availability has always been an issue for the former Notre Dame ‘backer, but when he plays, he possesses the combo of athleticism and speed to stick with anyone and fill the gaps. A valuable player and one Dallas is glad to keep.