Former MLB Players Octavio Dotel, Luis Castillo Arrested in Dominican Republic [UPDATE]

Former MLB pitcher Octavio Dotel and former infielder Luis Castillo have been arrested in the Dominican Republic in an organized crime sting, Dominican news outlets report.

Former MLB pitcher Octavio Dotel was arrested in the Dominican Republic as part of what the Office of the Attorney General called the “largest operation against organized crime” in the country. There are no details yet as to why Dotel himself was arrested. https://t.co/DWlu0xlI2f — Marly Rivera (@MarlyRiveraESPN) August 20, 2019

Besides Dotel, former MLB player Luis Castillo was also arrested as part of the operation, according to the Attorney General of the Dominican Republic, Jean Alain Rodriguez. https://t.co/LhQWCWn9SB — Marly Rivera (@MarlyRiveraESPN) August 20, 2019

Formers MLB players Octavio Dotel and Luis Castillo linked to a drug trafficking and money laundering’s case in Dominican Republic, attorney @JeanARodriguezS says. #ListínDiario — Listín Diario (@ListinDiario) August 20, 2019

To be clear, this is not the Luis Castillo that currently plays for the Cincinnati Reds.

Dotel played for 13 teams over the course of his 15-year career in the major leagues. He went 59-50 over the course of his career with a final ERA of 3.78. Castillo batted .290 over 14 years for the Marlins, Twins, Blue Jays, and Mets. Castillo has been retired since 2010, and Dotel since 2013.

This is a developing story, and we will update as more information becomes available.

UPDATE: Dominican authorities say Castillo and Dotel were powerful members of a drug gang they dismantled on Tuesday.

Dominican authorities said former MLB players Octavio Dotel and IF Luis Castillo as members of a powerful drug gang that was dismantled on Tuesday. Among 20 luxury apartments, 15 night clubs, 10 restaurants, and more where seized. — Antonio Puesán (@antoniopuesan) August 20, 2019

UPDATE 2: In a press conference, the Dominican Republic’s Attorney General stated that the two former baseball players had been arrested in connection with drug trafficking and money laundering for a major drug lord.