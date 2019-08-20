Former MLB Players Octavio Dotel, Luis Castillo Arrested in Dominican Republic [UPDATE]

Former MLB pitcher Octavio Dotel and former infielder Luis Castillo have been arrested in the Dominican Republic in an organized crime sting, Dominican news outlets report.
To be clear, this is not the Luis Castillo that currently plays for the Cincinnati Reds.
Dotel played for 13 teams over the course of his 15-year career in the major leagues. He went 59-50 over the course of his career with a final ERA of 3.78. Castillo batted .290 over 14 years for the Marlins, Twins, Blue Jays, and Mets. Castillo has been retired since 2010, and Dotel since 2013.
This is a developing story, and we will update as more information becomes available.
UPDATE: Dominican authorities say Castillo and Dotel were powerful members of a drug gang they dismantled on Tuesday.
UPDATE 2: In a press conference, the Dominican Republic’s Attorney General stated that the two former baseball players had been arrested in connection with drug trafficking and money laundering for a major drug lord.
