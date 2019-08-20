VIDEO: Marcellus Wiley Sides With Jay-Z in NFL Controversy

The recent announcement of Jay-Z’s new partnership with the NFL has come with no small amount of controversy, talking points, and debates from every corner of the sports realm. Eric Reid made his distaste for the arrangement clear over the weekend, while countless others have discussed the pros and cons at length on talk shows around the country.

On Monday, Marcellus Wiley made his stand on FS1’s Speak For Yourself. Wiley said the best way to fight injustice is through the resources one can garner by being a part of the upper echelon of society, and believes Kaepernick’s kneeling alone does not accomplish anything. Check out the full speech below, starting at 1:45:

Wiley believes Kaepernick’s movement never accomplished its goal because Kaepernick himself hasn’t fully gone through the injustices that he was protesting. He also laid out the parallels between Jay-Z and Kaepernick’s actions during the Black Lives Matter movement several years ago as evidence that Jay-Z has always been about preventing others from going through the injustices he suffered, and will continue to do the same in this partnership.

Another viewpoint has been offered in what has always been, and always will be, a very complicated situation.