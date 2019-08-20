NBA

NBA 2K20 MyCareer Trailer: Idris Elba, Rosario Dawson Lead a Loaded Cast

Idris Elba MyCareer NBA 2k20

NBA 2K20 MyCareer Trailer: Idris Elba, Rosario Dawson Lead a Loaded Cast

NBA

NBA 2K20 MyCareer Trailer: Idris Elba, Rosario Dawson Lead a Loaded Cast

By 24 minutes ago

By: |

The trailer for NBA 2K20’s MyCareer story has dropped and man does it look phenomenal. Featuring a star-studded cast that includes Idris Elba, Rosario Dawson, Thomas Middleditch and more, the story looks deep, immersive and real.

Check it out:

As mentioned, Elba, Dawson and Middleditch seem to play central roles, while Ernie Hudson, Lamorne Morris, Maverick Carter and LeBron James also show up. On top of that, a ton of other players appear to be involved as they are every year.

NBA 2K has become as essential to sports gamers as the Madden games have. In fact, they may have surpassed Madden as far as cultural significance goes.

Credit goes to 2K sports which has developed top-notch game action while tying in deep, interesting stories players can live out with their characters. NBA 2K20 looks to be a continuation of that wave.

, , , , , , , NBA

More Leads

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

Latest Leads

More NBA
Home