NBA Rookies Think This Duke Alum Will Have the Best NBA Career

Cam Reddish was No. 10 on the 2019 NBA Draft board, but is apparently No. 1 in the hearts and minds of his fellow rookies.

In the 2019-20 NBA Rookie Survey, Reddish earned top rank when it came to the question “Which rookie will have the best career?” While the Atlanta Hawks’ selection earned 19 percent of that vote, fellow Duke alum Zion Williamson earned only five percent. Williamson was the top overall pick of the New Orleans Pelicans.

While seeing Reddish’s peers rank the final pick of the top 10 as the rookie with the most long-term potential may be a bit of a surprise, it’s worth noting that Reddish has an almost equally impressive amateur résumé. He was a five-star recruit out of Westtown School in West Chester, PA, and appeared in three high school all-star games. At Duke, Reddish stepped in when Williamson went down with a knee injury and ensured the Blue Devils didn’t lose a step. He finished his Duke career averaging 13.5 points and 3.5 rebounds after earning 22.6 and 5.6 in the respective stats in his senior year at Westtown.

Previous names to win the “best career” nomination include Kevin Durant, Blake Griffin, Anthony Davis, and John Wall.

Despite his loss in the career category, Williamson did earn the pick for potential Rookie of the Year with 35 percent of the vote. Cleveland’s Kevin Porter Jr. and Bol Bol of Denver were named the biggest steals, Williamson also crushed the competition in the “which rookie is the most athletic?” debate, as his 87 percent tally was the closest the poll has ever come to unanimity since its 2007 founding.

Other winners in the poll included Tyler Herro (Miami, best shooter), Matisse Thybulle (Philadelphia, best defender), and second overall pick Ja Morant (Memphis, best playmaker). LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers was named the rookies’ favorite player.

