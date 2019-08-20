Roundup: Cal State Stabbing; Popeyes vs. Chick-fil-A; Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes Break Up

Climate scientists find troubling signs at the bottom of a glacier in Greenland … Cal State Fullerton stabbing leaves retired administrator dead … Planned Parenthood is leaving the federal Title X family planning program … The Popeyes vs. Chick-fil-A debate is on … A former accountant for Disney claims the company has inflated revenue for years … Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes break up after six years of dating … New Yorkers get asked to vote on state’s new license plate design … Elizabeth Warren publicly apologizes for controversial DNA test … NYPD fires Officer Daniel Pantaleo for chokehold in Eric Garner’s death … Some thoughts on Charles Manson’s Mindhunter debut … A review for the latest episode of Succession … Netflix releases the trailer for The Politician … Here is how to save big on back-to-school supplies …

Stephen A. Smith is in ESPN’s plans for NBA studio coverage this season. [The Big Lead]

The ballad of golf legend Lee Buck Trevino. [The Ringer]

Five takeaways from the 2019 preseason AP Top 25 poll. [CBS Sports]

What is at stake for Jameis Winston this season? [Yahoo Sports]

The rookies think Cam Reddish will have a better career than Zion Williamson. [ESPN]

This looks so good.

Your song of the day.