PM Roundup: Christian Serratos; The Greatest Players in NFL History; Inside the Bears Kicking Competition

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which is still fully embracing “Ska Week” on this site.

Christian as Selena: Christian Serratos has reportedly been cast as Selena in a new Netflix miniseries. How this will impact her role on The Walking Dead isn’t yet known.

The NFL’s best: Picking the greatest players in NFL history.

Bears can find a kicker: Inside the crazy Bears kicking competition.

Tweet of the Day:

Wildcats? That’s really the best you could come up with for LA? And it’s not even a cool looking cat logo on top of that? Certified trash. https://t.co/Dbb2qBk0zp — Michael Castillo (@MichaelCastFS) August 21, 2019

In Case You Missed It on The Big Lead:

Ranking XFL Team Names

Colin Cowherd: ‘Ezekiel Elliott’s Career Could Be Over’

Marc Stein Advice for The Athletic Is Another Shot at Shams Charania

Phil Mickelson is Skinny Now

Around the Sports Internet:

Antonio Brown is destined to fail with the Raiders

Josh Rosen probably won’t be the starting quarterback in Miami

Lamar Odom and Ray Lewis will be on this season of Dancing with the Stars

An expert fantasy mock draft

Song of the Day: