Kevin Garnett Area 21 Will Not Return to TNT NBA Coverage

The Kevin Garnett Area 21 segments on TNT’s Inside the NBA and digital platforms will not return for the 2019-20 NBA season, The Big Lead has learned from multiple people with knowledge of the news.

From what we’ve heard, this was not an acrimonious exit, and there could be ways that Garnett and TNT could collaborate on content down the line. Whether or not that winds up happening is to be determined at this point. Garnett had been contributing to TNT since 2016, and he has a number of other business interests.

Turner Sports is in a state of transition after their parent company Time Warner was acquired by AT&T. CNN boss Jeff Zucker replaced David Levy as head of the department, and there have been a number of other changes with talents and behind the scenes.

In the NBA, Mike Fratello and Ros Gold-Onwude will not return next season and The Starters are out at NBATV; Andrew Marchand has reported that Steve Nash, who has been in their Champions League studio, will do some features coverage and that they are close to snaring Stan Van Gundy from ESPN as a color commentator.