Melvin Gordon Holdout Expected to Carry Over Into Regular Season

The Los Angeles Chargers were looking to build off a successful year last year and make a playoff push as Philip Rivers’ career rides into the sunset. But they’ve hit a rather large speedbump in the form of Melvin Gordon’s contract.

The Pro Bowl running back made his desire for a new contract or a trade clear several months ago. The Chargers have engaged in negotiations, but so far a deal hasn’t been made. Now Ian Rapoport reports the holdout will likely carry over into the regular season.

At this point, #Chargers RB Melvin Gordon’s holdout is expected to continue into the season, sources say. Contract talks have not progressed as he hoped, and he’ll continue to train in Florida for the foreseeable future. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 21, 2019

Not exactly what the Chargers were hoping for heading into 2019. Paired with the Derwin James injury, and training camp has not been kind… again… to the franchise.