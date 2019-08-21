Phil Mickelson is Skinny Now

Phil Mickelson has always had a little bit more to love. He was an inspiration to average guys everywhere with his very attainable body. That’s all changed now.

The lefty, who is looking for a return to form, dropped 15 pounds in the 10 days leading up to the Open Championship. Clearly he’s continued to control his portions and get some aerobic exercise.

Folks, Mickelson is no longer eating snacks. He is the snack. People say that, right?

Family beach day. Looks like calves are working their way up. 💪🏽🦵🏼 pic.twitter.com/tOnhUXUMlC — Tina Mickelson (@TinaMickelson) August 21, 2019

Good for him.

Suburban dads everywhere are going to try to replicate this in the hopes of looking like our man Phil Stick-elston here.