Roundup: Matrix Four is a Thing; Denmark Won't Sell Greenland; Philadelphia Police Commissioner Resigns

Roundup: Matrix Four is a Thing; Denmark Won't Sell Greenland; Philadelphia Police Commissioner Resigns

Roundup

Roundup: Matrix Four is a Thing; Denmark Won't Sell Greenland; Philadelphia Police Commissioner Resigns

By 1 hour ago

By: |

Lily Collins confirms she’s dating Charlie McDowell… Amazon under fire for new packaging that cannot be recycled… Trump cancels meeting with Denmark over refusal to sell GreenlandThe Matrix 4 has been announcedPlayboy columnist sues White House… Cardinal George Pell loses appeal over sex abuse convictionFire in Amazon causes smoke to be seen from space… Phoenix police must now document each time they point their gun at someone… Philadelphia police commissioner resigns amid multiple scandalsSony pulls Spider-Man out of MCU… Disney whistleblower accuses company of inflating revenue… Three more women sue Epstein estate over alleged abusePolice arrest Florida teen for online threatAJC decries Trump’s comments on Jewish political affiliation

The Donald Sterling Tapes Fundamentally Changed the NBA—And All of Sports [Esquire]

Mayfield Mania and the New-Look Browns Are Giving Cleveland Reason to Believe [Ringer]

Silicon Valley’s Crisis of Conscience [New Yorker]

The Em Dash Divides [New York Times]

oh word?

Mike Scott is a top-five funny guy in the NBA and I shan’t hear otherwise. Mike Scott Hive, where we at?

Your morning comic.

Roundup

More Leads

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

Latest Leads

More Big Lead
Home