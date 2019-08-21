Rutgers Now Plays in SHI Stadium

The good news for Rutgers is that the university secured a gigantic naming rights fee for its football stadium. And while so many people take delight in the Scarlet Knights’ pigskin struggles, kindhearted folk from near and far just want the best for them, for a long-suffering fanbase to experience some joy.

Okay, to the bad news. It’s called SHI Stadium.

It is almost unfathomable how low-hanging this fruit is. There are going to be so many bad jokes, acts of crude vandalism, and other crappy things connected to this new moniker. But hey, money is money some things are worth eating a SHI sandwich over.