VIDEO: Target Field Has a Squirrel Problem

The Minnesota Twins are three games ahead of the Cleveland Indians in the AL Central and will need to play solid baseball down the stretch to capture the division crown. Any type of emotional or spiritual lift is welcomed because things are about to get all white knuckle-y.

Thankfully, a hero has emerged for the good people of the Twin Cities. From the family Sciuridae.

On back-to-back nights, a squirrel has made its way onto the field during a Twins-White Sox game. On Monday night, it made a beeline for the home team’s dugout. By Tuesday, it had become bolder, darting between Max Kepler’s legs as he took his lead off first base.

I am not a squirrel expert, so I can’t definitively say that’s the same squirrel. But anyone who has ever had mice in their house knows the peace of mind in naively believing it’s a singular pest who just happens to be well-traveled. Best not think about a den of baby squirrels just going to town on important wiring with their razor-sharp teeth. Just an unproductive, harrowing line of thought there.

What I am an expert in is cuteness, so I can definitively say that the move here is to get a handful of other squirrels, dress them up in tiny security uniforms, train them to chase the offender, and cut them loose when the next appearance is made. That’s how you leverage a single viral moment into something that lasts.