Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins, who hold championship belts in their respective sexes in WWE, just got engaged. Lynch announced the occasion on her Instagram page:

The two wrestlers were first rumored to be dating this past March. On the eve of WrestleMania, the fact that they were sitting together at the Hall of Fame induction ceremony and even had their own couples costume was a bigger clue. They confirmed that they were a full-fledged official couple in May.

Congrats to these two!