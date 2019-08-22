Top 50 Players in College Football for 2019

College football is almost upon us, we’re just a week away from the schedule getting into full swing. With that in mind, here’s a look at The Big Lead’s ranking of the 50 best players in college football for the 2019 season.

50. Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, USC

St. Brown stepped right up and led USC in receptions during his first year of action and will be a tremendous complement to Pittman. He has solid chemistry with JT Daniels and could be looking at a 1,000-yard, 10-score encore.

49. David Woodward, LB, Utah State

The 6-foot-2, 235-pound linebacker does it all: tackles for loss, forced fumbles, interceptions, hurrying quarterbacks. Learn the name. Love the name. Woodward was a Third-team All-American after racking up 134 tackles with five sacks and 12 tackles for loss.

48. Kindle Vildor, CB, Georgia Southern

The reigning Sun Belt defensive player of the year is back for more. He’s intercepted seven passes and broken up 19 more over the last two years and is looking to repeat.

47. Ke’Shawn Vaughn, RB, Vanderbilt

Vaughn is electric and bustling with big-play ability. He’s overshadowed a bit by the SEC’s strong stable of running backs, though his 7.9 yards/carry should pop off the page in 48-point font.

46. Evan Weaver, LB, Cal

Weaver can play with his hand in the dirt or as a stand-up backer and has a nose for the ball-carrier. Can he improve on his absurd 155 tackles and take the next step? Don’t bet against him.

45. Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU

Playing defensive back in the Big 12 is a tough gig but someone has to do it. Gary Patterson has a gem in Gladney, who snared two picks and defended 15 passes for the Horned Frogs with a few tackles for a loss added in there. He’ll be tested early and often. So far, he’s been up to the task.

44. Tyler Johnson, WR, Minnesota

The Golden Gophers are not known for airing it out, yet Johnson was able to find the end zone 12 times and accumulate 1,169 yards in 2018. He makes up for pedestrian speed by hunting 50-50 balls and doing the savvy things when it matters.

43. D’Eriq King, QB, Houston

A rite of autumn is a Group of Five quarterback bursting on the scene, putting up video game numbers, and garnering Heisman Trophy consideration. This year, that role could be played by King, who accounted for over 3,600 yards in 10 full games for the Cougars before going down with an injury last year. It’s not a stretch to say he could get 5,000 total yards and 50 scores in this campaign.

42. Justin Madubuike, DL, Texas A&M

If the Aggies are going to survive and advance past a murderous schedule, their defensive line will have to be ferocious in a way similar to Alabama and Clemson in recent years. The good news is they have Madubuike, who powered his way to 10.5 tackles for a loss and 5.5 sacks last year. The 300-pounder needs to channel his passion and cut down on the egregious helmet-ripping-off, which definitely seems possible.

41. Ian Book, QB, Notre Dame

It’s an amazing sentence to type but the quarterback of the highly-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish is flying a bit under the radar as we enter 2019. He’s not flashy or particularly great in any one facet, yet he has the panache and poise it takes to play such a position at such a place.