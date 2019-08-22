Cowboys Reportedly Offer Ezekiel Elliott Big Money

Ezekiel Elliott reportedly has an offer from the Dallas Cowboys on the table, and it’s a decent one.

According to ESPN’s Ed Werder, Dallas has offered to make Elliott the second highest-paid running back in the NFL:

Sources: The most recent offer in negotiations between holdout Ezekiel Elliott and the Cowboys came from the team. Elliott has been offered a contract making him one of the NFL’s 2 highest-paid RB. That would suggest team offering more than LeVeon Bell and less than Todd Gurley. — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) August 22, 2019

Le'Veon Bell signed a four-year, $52.5 million deal with the New York Jets this offseason, that deal included $35 million in guarantees. The yearly average of that deal is $13.125 million, which comes up short of Todd Gurley’s per-year average of $14.375. Gurley’s deal with the Los Angeles Rams is worth $60 million over its four years and included $45 million guaranteed.

If this report is to be believed, Zeke would be getting between $35 million and $45 million guaranteed and a per-year averaged that sits between $13.125 million and $14.375 million. That’s not a bad offer if it’s true.

Obviously Elliott believes he should be the highest-paid running back in the NFL — and he has a pretty good case. At 24 years old, he’s already a two-time Pro Bowler and a two-time All-Pro. He’s led the NFL in rushing twice (in 2016 and 2018) and is coming off a season in which he rushed for 1,434 yards on 4.7 yards per carry, while also racking up 77 receptions for 567 yards and totaling nine touchdowns.

Considering his numbers and track record, I highly doubt Elliott will jump on this offer. But it’s certainly not a bad point to negotiate from.