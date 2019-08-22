Fox Sports Announces 2019 College Football Broadcast Teams

Fox Sports has announced its broadcast teams for the 2019 college football season, which kicks off this Saturday.

The network’s top team will consist of Gus Johnson, Joel Klatt, and reporter Jenny Taft. Their first assignment will be on August 31, when Ryan Day and Ohio State hosts Lane Kiffin and Florida Atlantic University.

Former Washington quarterback Brock Huard will join rising media star Joe Davis this season in the booth. Veteran reporter Bruce Feldman will serve as the team’s reporter.

Coley Harvey, who has covered the NFL and college football in the past, joins the broadcast team of Tim Brando and Spencer Tillman. This team will kick off their season August 30 for the Michigan State-Tulsa matchup on FS1.

Fox has made a couple of changes this year including Robert Smith joining the broadcast booth alongside Brian Custer. As well bringing in former running back from Cal, Shane Vereen, who will be a part of the three-person booth with Justin Kutcher and analyst Petros Papadakis.

And, of course, all eyes will be on the network’s new college football pregame show Big Noon Kickoff that will go up against ESPN GameDay. Fox’s pregame show will feature Brady Quinn, Reggie Bush, Matt Leinart, and Urban Meyer with Rob Stone as host.